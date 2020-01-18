Maidaan: South star PriyaMani to team up with Ajay Devgn for this sports drama

Ajay Devgn just had massive success in the form of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and given it was his 100th film, the success will surely be a lot sweeter. And now, he's all set to narrate the story of another unsung hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who has been hailed as the architect of modern Indian football, and Devgn will be playing the said character.

And as far as the leading lady of the film is concerned, the makers have roped in National Award-winning actress and South sensation, PriyaMani. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share this news, take a look:

#Update: National Award winning actress #PriyaMani paired opposite #AjayDevgn in #Maidaan... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]... Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta... 27 Nov 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2020

Maidaan is based in the era from 1952-1962, the golden years of Indian Football. The film is co-produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Sharma, who also directed the fantastic Badhaai Ho. This sports drama is all set for a November 27, 2020 release.

Apart from this, Devgn will also have Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India coming up this year. It seems the actor is all set to master the genre of period dramas in 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates