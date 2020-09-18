Maid makes boyfriend create fake FB profile of employer; posts her number, obscene messages

To take revenge on an employer, a house maid roped in her boyfriend to create a fake profile of her woman employer on Facebook and posted her mobile number with vulgar and obscene messages, police said Friday.

The man identified as Suraj, a resident of Chirag Delhi, Malviya Nagar has been arrested.

The matter came to light when a woman approached the Greater Kailash police station in South Delhi and lodged a complaint. A case under section 354D was registered.

The complainant has alleged that a few months ago the maid, Shruti, was caught stealing in the house.

They did not report the matter as the matter was settled amicably.

However, the maid, to teach a lesson to her employer, took the help of her boyfriend Suraj and created a fake profile of her employer on Facebook. She wanted her employer to feel harassed and so posted her mobile number with vulgar messages, said the police.

Accused Suraj allegedly created a fake ID on Facebook with the vulgar caption of 'Paid Sex'. He further uploaded the mobile numbers of the complainant and her mother on the same along with some obscene photos of some other ladies.

"The complainant was getting harassed as they were receiving a number of calls from many people," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Thakur.

The accused confessed to the crime and stated that he uploaded and created the fake ID and also uploaded the mobile numbers of the complainant to take revenge on the complainant.

"The case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation continues," said the officer.

