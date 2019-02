Majeed Memon: IAF air strikes were badly needed to retaliate to Pulwama's loss:

national

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out multiple aerial at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure. "The air strikes in the wee hours by us on some of the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan is certainly a step that was badly needed to retaliate to Pulwama's loss," Majeed Memon told ANI.

"At the same time, we need to be very careful and strategic in taking such a huge step, as it is a highly sensitive and far-reaching action," Memon added. In the early hours of Tuesday, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in PoK, destroying control rooms of JeM and some other infrastructure, 12 days after the Pulwama terror attack. The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said.



The targets included the control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit which carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured. The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said. Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack.

