Fire breaks out at Spice Mall in Noida, no casualties reported

national

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the cooling down process was underway when this report was filed, the cause of the fire is unknown

Pic/Twitter IANS

On Monday, a major fire broke out inside a prominent shopping mall in Sector 25 of Noida. According to the police sources, No casualties have been reported.

According to the fire department, the blaze started on the fourth floor of the mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The officials got a call around 1.30 pm. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the cooling down process is underway. The exact reason for the fire is unknown.

Greater Noida: A fire has broken out in a warehouse at Kasna. Around 18 fire tenders present at the spot. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/U7CKUb8G5u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2019

Earlier in the day, a major fire broke out at a menthol warehouse in Kasna area of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot in order to douse off the fire. According to news agency ANI, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Also Read: Internet cable thrown out of window injures three men in south Delhi

The fire continued to raze for more than three hours and the fire personnel faced difficulties to douse the flames due to the huge amount of menthol oil stored at the warehouse. Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said that there are hundreds of menthol oil drums inside the warehouse and they are exploding.

Although the fire was contained, the officer said that it will take more than three hours to fully douse it off.

Also Read: Fire breaks out at Sreesanth's house in Kochi

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates