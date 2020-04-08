Major Throwback: Vicky Kaushal flirts with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan has a priceless reaction!

Nobody needs to be told what the world is going through, we all are collectively quarantined and this is the time to enjoy reruns of television shows and watch throwback videos and photos of Bollywood celebrities on social media. One such video that has suddenly and surprisingly reappeared on Instagram features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal.

It's a video from an award function where both Kaushal and Kaif were on the stage and the URI actor could be seen cutely and innocently flirting with Katrina Kaif. It was a great conversation and even greater was Salman Khan's reaction to it. Khan is known for being unpredictable and this was one such occasion. His reaction to Kaif and Kaushal's conversation was priceless, to say the least.

No spoilers, watch the video yourselves:

Well, if you remember, on the last season of Koffee With Karan, in the Rapid Fire Round, Kaif said she would look great with Kaushal. And now that they both have shown immense interest in working together, someone should indeed do the needful. Right now, Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot. Kaushal, on the other hand, will give us films like Sardar Udham Singh, Takht, and Ashwatthama.

And Salman has films like Radhe, Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and evening the third film in the Tiger franchise coming up.

