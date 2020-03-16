Make your next outing as Sunny Leone with these clothes

Sunny Leone was spotted with kids - daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Noah Asher Weber and husband Daniel Weber strolling the streets of the city. The Leone-Weber family looked adorable as they stepped out in casual wears.

Sunny opted for a black t-shirt and leggings while her husband donned a grey t-shirt and pants. On the other hand, the kids looked cute in their casual t-shirts and trousers. Buy these outfits at the affordable prices only on Amazon.

Long Sleeve Turtle Neck Cotton Tshirt



This t-shirt is easy to be paired with your jeans, skinny legging and shorts, etc. This fancy t-shirt for women will be a perfect addition to your wardrobe of fashion apparel. Fabricorn black long sleeve turtle neck cotton t-shirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 349. Shop here

Navy Blue Solid Skinny High Waist Jeggings



Navy blue solid regular length knitted high waist skinny jeggings, has two patch pockets and white twill tape detailing. Buy your pair at the discounted price of Rs 832 only. Shop here.

Girl's Cotton Printed Sleeveless Frock

Buy born baby girls thinnest fashion flower printed sleeveless frock gown at the discounted price of Rs 279 only. Shop here.

Baby pants

Amazon presents these cute booties leggings for your little one. Printed colour footed leggings soft elastic waist. Made from soft fabric, this footed leggings will help keep your kid comfortable all day long.team up this bootie leggings with a t-shirt to complete the look. Buy at the discounted price of Rs 549 only. Shop here.

