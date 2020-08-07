Makers of Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli eye digital premiere

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were only two days shy of calling it a wrap on Khaali Peeli when the lockdown was announced in March. Five months since, the team of the Ali Abbas Zafar production has been informed that the pending patchwork shoot will be conducted in the city by the month-end.

A source from the production team reveals, "We have a few sequences remaining to be shot with Ishaan and Ananya. Director Maqbool Khan intends to film the portions around August 20 and is in the process of zeroing in on an indoor studio for the two-day shoot. The post-production work on the action thriller has been going on in full swing in the past few months." The source adds that producer Zafar is keen that the shoot be wrapped up at the earliest so that he can pursue a digital premiere of the film. "Khaali Peeli is a typical masala entertainer. Ali sir has initiated talks with streaming platforms for its direct-to-web release."

Confirming the development, Zafar said, "We will be shooting in adherence with the safety guidelines. The film is otherwise edited and ready."

