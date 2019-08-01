Makers of Prabhas-starrer Saaho release an action game

bollywood

In the run-up to Saaho release, team designs first-person action video game that enables players to step into Prabhas' shoes and save the city

Count on the makers of Saaho to generate buzz before the Prabhas starrer hits screens. Last evening, the South sensation took fans by surprise as he announced the launch of a video game, Saaho — The Game, on Instagram. A bit of digging revealed that the action-oriented offering takes inspiration from the Sujeeth-directed big-budget entertainer — it allows the player to step into the leading man's shoes to take down enemies with his arsenal of weapons and a Jetpack, and rescue the city.

Trilok Potluri, CEO, Pixalot Labs, the Hyderabad-based gaming service company that designed the fare, tells mid-day that he approached the makers with the idea. "Going by the pre-release buzz that the movie was generating, I thought it would be a great idea to make an action game around [the central theme]. The game is designed as a first-person endless gun [chase], where the player takes on the form of Prabhas and fights a host of enemies. The initial release will just have Prabhas in it."

Potluri goes on to explain that the offering will be available for download in the next 15 days, giving fans a fortnight to enjoy the small-screen universe of Saaho before they experience the film on August 30. He adds that much like the multi-lingual, the game too will be an extravaganza with regard to the visual effects. "Prabhas has been involved since its inception. The rest of the team too had valuable inputs during the design phase and were supportive in terms of music and sound effects."

