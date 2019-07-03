Makeup artist Sanah Kewal transforms Angad Bedi into Karl Khandalavala

web-series

Make-up and hair artist Sanah Kewal talks about the makeup look for actor Angad Bedi for Alt Balaji's upcoming web show 'The Verdict- State Vs Nanavati'

Angad Bedi with his makeup artist Sanah Kewal.

Make-up and hair artist Sanah Kewal talks about the makeup look for actor Angad Bedi for Alt Balaji's upcoming web show 'The Verdict- State Vs Nanavati'. Based on a real-life incident, this web show narrates India's one of the most high-profile court cases- the Nanavati murder case. The case involved the murder of a man called Prem Ahuja by Naval Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati due to the former's sexual relations with his wife.

Along with a great and strong cast including Elli AvrRam, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, and Soni Razdan, Angad Bedi plays an important role as Karl Jamshed Khandalavala, a lawyer that represented the defense in the case. Revealing details of his make-up look, Sanah says, "Khandalavala was a big name in the case and had a Parsi background, keeping all this in mind we wanted his look to be classy and majorly inspired from the 60s. We kept his hair clean and gave him a stroke of salt-and-pepper. His make-up took me approximately 30 minutes and irrespective of whether it was a court scene or not, I gave him a sharp and neat look. Angad has a very chiseled and attractive face, it was a great to experiment altogether".

Sanah Kewal is a high-end hair and make-up artist based in Mumbai. She had worked extensively on Bollywood projects, in the fashion industry and has been part of the top advertisement campaigns.

Prior to this, a film titled Rustom starring Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'cruz was made on this case.

Also Read: Posters of The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati raises curiosity level

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates