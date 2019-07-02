Posters of The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati raises curiosity level

web-series

AltBalaji shared these pictures on their Instagram account.

Alt Balaji's next web series 'The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati' trailer which was unveiled recently has been received very well by the audience with a tremendous response from all across. Now the makers have unveiled the character posters from the series and this has definitely taken the curiosity to go up high.

The first look of Elli AvrRam as Sylvia, Manav Kaul as Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati, Viraf Phiroz Patel as Prem Bhagwandas Ahuja have raised the alacrity of the viewers ever since their looks have been unveiled. Elli AvrRam will be seen essaying the role of Sylvia who fell in love with Commander Kawas Nanavati and moved to India as his wife, where despite the equal voting rights, its women did not have enough voice in the patriarchal society. In 1959, the government had no representation of women in the cabinet.

Sylvia devoted her days, being a perfect mother to her three children while Kawas was mostly away at the high seas and then she fell in love again! Only this time, it led to a murder. The society judged her for crossing the line while the nation debated the most controversial judicial case in its history.

Manav Kaul will be seen portraying the character of Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati one of India’s brightest Naval Commanders, the blue-eyed boy of the powers to be, and the pride of the Parsi community, who was about to be the next Naval Chief. In 1949, he returned from England with a passion for western music and his English bride, Sylvia Nanavati. They settled in Mumbai and had a family with 3 children of theirs. In 1959, he returned home from the high seas to discover his wife’s betrayal. What he did after that, set a maelstrom rolling, in which the most powerful political figures, the topmost media, naval top-brass, and the brightest legal brains got involved. Then began a war of opinions, morals, and communities triggering off a case that divided India!

Viraf Phiroz Patel will be seen playing the role of Prem Bhagwandas Ahuja, a successful Sindhi businessman, with a taste for the best of cars, alcohol and women. The suave bachelor hosted 'talk-of-the-town parties' back in the prohibition-era Bombay (now Mumbai), while his automobile showrooms across the city flourished. His sister Mamie Ahuja was his only family, and together they were involved in a lot of charitable work within their community. In 1959, what started out as an affair with Sylvia Nanavati, eventually led to his death and sparked a row between the Sindhi and Parsi communities; a communal war that continued long after his demise in a country of divided opinions.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and marks a landmark judgement in the history of India.

