The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati trailer: You cannot miss this courtroom drama

web-series

The digital platform has opened the line up with the release of the trailer, The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati, one of its most-anticipated and controversial dramas

State Vs Nanavati

When it comes to OTT content, ALTBalaji is one of the top contenders with respect to innovative storytelling. The streaming platform that has delivered hits like The Test Case and BOSE: Dead/ Alive has an aggressive line up scheduled in immediate days. The digital platform has opened the line up with the release of the trailer, The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati, one of its most-anticipated and controversial dramas.

The trailer has just been dropped by the OTT platform and it is absolutely an edge of the seat drama. Based on the infamous story of KM Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra, which is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India; where a Parsi Naval officer shot a businessman and then confessed to his crime to the police. The Verdict features a stellar cast including Elli AvrRam, Angad Bedi, Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Makarand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirikire, Viraf Ashish Patel amongst others in important characters. The web series is based on true events and will be a 10-episode series.

Watch the trailer here:

When asked about the show, Manav says, "I wouldn't call it a challenge; it's exciting as there are several other talented people who are part of the project. It's extremely intriguing to work on this story." Elli AvrRam says, "The experience has been the best in my life so far because for the first time I felt like I was living an actor's life. I went so deep into the character by isolating myself from the world. I felt Sylvia 24/7. My environment and music list was according to that era. I coloured my hair lighter, I worked on my body language and British English accent to keep it as authentic as possible. Everyone was so professional. The words that'll keep echoing in my life is of my directors Shashant sir who before every take said, 'keep it real guys, action'."

The actress further adds, "Sylvia is a very vulnerable character and it's the first time I've got to play all kinds of emotions, even of a mother and a wife which is something I've never been in real life. Words are not enough to describe how grateful I am to have gotten this opportunity as an actress. I'm extremely excited for the show to release and I'm hoping everyone will enjoy seeing the Nanavati story being told in a different way for the first time."

When we asked Angad Bedi on how he prepared for the show, he said, "This till date will be my most memorable role. I am extremely grateful to have been given this opportunity to play a real personality on screen and that of such a high magnitude and scale. My gratitude to Ekta for putting her faith in me and backing me at all times. The audience will see me in a different look and in an all-new avatar."

Sumeet Vyas says, "The trailer looks stunning. This kind of period drama on a digital platform has taken this space to another level and the bouquet of actors ALTBalaji has roped in is incredible. I am blessed to be part of the show."

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and mark a landmark judgment in the history of India.

Also read: Mentalhood: Playing Karisma Kapoor's husband, Sanjay Suri is a scientist from Kanpur

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates