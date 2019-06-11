Mentalhood: Playing Karisma Kapoor's husband, Sanjay Suri is a scientist from Kanpur

web-series

Sanjay Suri will be seen as Karisma Kapoor's husband in the upcoming web series, Mentalhood. He plays a scientist from Kanpur, who considers his wife as the go-to person before taking any decision. Far from being an eccentric scientist, he is a balanced and sorted person with a great temperament.

ALTBalaji recently announced its new web-series, Mentalhood, a show about the crazy ride of motherhood. Raising kids is an art. Some make it into a highly precise science, but most of them are like tigresses protecting their cubs.

Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations to raise their children.

Apart from Sanjay Suri, Mentalhood will also see Karisma Kapoor, who is making her digital debut, along with Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul and Shilpa Shukla.

On the show Karisma will be playing Meira, a small town mom who is trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is all about the right balance and finding of that balance becomes the tricky part.

Talking about Sandhya's character of a mother, Ajo, is a perfectionist who is a supermom who will do anything to ensure that her kids are perfect and will go to any length to make them achieve that perfection.

Whereas Shruti Seth, who also plays a single mother, is a yoga teacher. "There is a bit of me in it as I am also a yoga enthusiast. Otherwise, my character can be termed as a cuckoo who believes in natural healing. She does not want her child to be vaccinated. So, she is quite dysfunctional."

Dino Morea will be essaying the role of a single father. In the series, he is the only father in the middle of mothers with different traits and takes on motherhood, Dino will definitely add a different perspective as a single father.

