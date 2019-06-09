Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla let their hair down at Mentalhood bash

web-series

Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, and the rest of the cast and crew of the web series, Mentalhood, partied hard at the wrap-up bash of the show. Check out the pictures

Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea and Shruti Seth. Pic/instagram.com/shilpashukla555

The cast and crew of web series Mentalhood sure know how to party! Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations to raise their children.

Shilpa Shukla took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the wrap-up party of Mentalhood, where co-stars Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, and others can be seen having a grand time. Shilpa captioned the pictures as, "It's a Wrap ! Love this team #mentalhood"

View this post on Instagram It's a Wrap ! âÂ¤ï¸Âthis team I #mentalhood A post shared by Shilpa Shukla (@shilpashukla555) onJun 7, 2019 at 9:38pm PDT

Shilpa further shared some more pictures of herself with her co-stars and wrote, "Having a Moment of Gratitude. My Wonderwall! #mentalhood Missed you @tillotamashome Thank you @sanjaysuri for the lovely snap"

Karisma Kapoor, who is making her digital debut with the parenting web series, Mentalhood, shared the news of wrapping up Mentalhood's shoot on her Instagram account along with glimpses from the last day of the web series' shoot.

"AND IT'S A WRAP!!! A mental cake for a mental crew Thank you all for being so amazing... Love MentalMom, Meira Sharma," she captioned the post. Karisma can be seen cutting a cake along with the cast and crew of the show.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress introduced her character Meira Sharma in a post she shared earlier. Giving an introduction of the character, she wrote, "Meet Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance...it's the finding of that balance that's the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog...where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring....mental mom."

