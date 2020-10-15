Makeup artist, Zoha Wani finds monochromatic makeup the evergreen one

Makeup industry evolves with time but certain trends can never be changed. They are evergreen! In makeup artist, Zoha Wani's views Monochromatic makeup is something which is here to stay for a long time. And it's her personal favourite as well...

Zoha says, "Monochromatic Makeup is trending always and it’s my personal favourite. The monochromatic makeup look can either be natural, fresh, and glowy, natural bronzed with shades of nudes and browns (my favourite) very dark and burgundy, deep reds meet non-saturated browns and oranges. It’s easy to do (sort of), and if you find your color tone it really can do wonders for your overall face makeup."

"I also think it’s really versatile and easy to pull off on most occasions.

And it photographs amazingly. It is the art of playing with colours. The method lives up to its name and is when eye, cheek, and lip makeup shades are kept in same color family, or when eye or lip makeup compliments your outfit color," concludes Wani.

Based at Srinagar, Makeovers by Zoha is doing wonders with specialisation in bridal, events, photo shoot and corporate function makeup. She is creative and has her unique style that she puts in all her work. Keeping in check with the clients demand and current trends, Zoha aces the art!

