Making Its Way to the Top: Aagaaz Entertainment Promises to Support Rising Talent - Devanshi Shah

When it comes to promoting new talent in films and entertainment, Aagaaz Entertainment takes the cake. Established in 2017 as a distribution house, Aagaaz Entertainment launched its own music company last year and has since then released a host of music videos that have quickly gained a lot of popularity like 'Jahan Bhi Main Jaata Hoon' by Amit Gupta, 'Tujhse Dil Ki' by Shahid Mallya (both directed by Aman Nautiyal), 'Tujhe Dekhoon' sung by Javed Ali and many more. Releasing next month is 'Har Lamha' sung by Asit Tripathy (Playback singer in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana) and Deepali Sathe (Playback singer in Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya). "We've worked with really talented playback singers like Asit, Deepali, and the legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu," Neeraj Tiwari said.

Carrying forward his family's legacy in the film and entertainment industry since the 1960's, Neeraj Tiwari aims to boost fresh artists through his company Aagaaz Entertainment. "If we're planning to release around 100 music videos a year, I'd want at least 30 of those to come from budding singers, composers and lyricists. My casting team works really hard to scout hidden talent from various sources and we were fortunate enough to find a few brilliant lyricists through social media. Alaukik Rahi, Khushbu Gupta and Seema Nirankari are a part of the Aagaaz family now – we've already recorded with them and I'm looking forward to releasing their songs," Neeraj said.

"We're happy to have Aman Nautiyal as our in-house director for music videos. I'd also like to give a shoutout to my music composers Joy-Anjan, who are supremely talented and spearhead all compositions in the company doing a terrific job. They caught our attention during a reality show they were a part of, and I'm really glad they're with Aagaaz today."

Apart from music, Aagaaz Entertainment also recruits budding models and actors. Upon asking about the process of approaching the company, Neeraj said, "We are very easy to approach and we have a very straightforward process. I would encourage all aspiring artists to send us their profiles without hesitation, and my team will contact and guide you accordingly. I always believe that nothing can get you to the top but your skill and talent – so just let your inner genius shine and we'll take care of the rest!"

Neeraj Tiwari endeavours to take Aagaaz Entertainment to new heights of showbiz. "I wish to produce more innovative and novel music, both with established as well as promising artists. The goal is to create something that people can love and enjoy for a long, long time. Simultaneously, we're also working on some unique concepts for a couple of webseries. For now, I can only say that you can expect absolutely quality-oriented content from Aagaaz."

