Makkhan malai on Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge as she shoots in Lucknow

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is known for her Sunday Binge stories, is something her fans wait to look forward to! On Sunday afternoon, the actress posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen tasting some delectable Makkhan malai and mouthwatering jalebis in Lucknow.

"Sunday Binge the Nawabi way... Shooting in Lucknow hence decided to try the famous #makkhanmalai, it's so light and airy not too sweet or heavy at all and what a lethal combination with hot crispy #jalebi. [sic]"

While enjoying the scrumptious dessert, the fitness freak Bollywood hottie did not forget to remind her fans to keep doing yoga if they also want to eat such high-calorie food. Shilpa is currently shooting her upcoming film Nikamma here.

Talking about her 13-year-long break from films, Shilpa said: "I've been a part of the industry and I continue to be a part of the industry somewhere or the other. You miss it when you miss the limelight, you feel like you are losing out on fame and people are forgetting you. I never missed it because I was still doing television. The sabbatical that I took was self-imposed and thought of."

Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in Dishkiyaoon, will portray the character of Avni. The film also stars Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Nikamma is being produced by Sony Pictures in collaboration with Sabbir Khan Films and is slated to hit theatres next year. Director and screenwriter Sabbir has previously worked with Bollywood biggies including Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

