Makrand Deshpande: I am lucky play to an underdog in ALTBalaji's The Verdict

Makarand Deshpande

Well known film and theatre writer, director and actor Makarand Deshpande has been roped in by ALTBalaji for its next web show The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.

He is known for his roles in movies like Jangle, Sarfarosh, Swades, Makdee to name a few. He has also worked his best in theatres and written good scripts for the real plays.

Makrand shares, "Verdict is the most thrilling courtroom drama post-independence, but even today while shooting for it in 2018 it sends shivers down ones spine to see how big and complexed it was. I am lucky to play the prosecution lawyer Chandu Trivedi, an underdog. I got to enact the concluding 10 min speech which is one in a lifetime opportunity for an actor! The Verdict has an incredible script along with on-point direction with the generous support of production. There is great detailing to art and costumes."

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series also features Angad Bedi as lawyer Karl Khandalvala and Sumeet Vyas as Ram Jethmalani. The show also portrays Kubbra Sait and Elli Avram in pivot roles.

It is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati, who shot three bullets from his revolver into a businessman and then went and confessed his crime to the police. Despite six decades, the story of the trial which revolved around infidelity, cold-blooded murder and patriotism still grab people's attention.

This 10-episode courtroom drama will be based on public records, newspaper articles of the time, interviews with people who have knowledge of the case. While the result of the trial is now a known fact, it is the unfolding of the case that remains a matter of interest to the nation. ALTBalaji's The Verdict will have a whole host of veterans playing pivotal roles including Saurabh Shukla.

