Mumbai Crime: Duo sells liquor on Whatsapp amid lockdown, nabbed

Malad police arrested two people on Tuesday night for selling liquor at a premium and delivering it at people's doorstep. The Santacruz and Kandivli residents had a stock of liquor, orders for which were taken on WhatsApp. Police seized alcohol worth Rs 1.35 lakh from the duo."

The duo would send WhatsApp messages with a list of available liquor brands along with prices to their acquaintances. The message soon went viral and Malad police got wind of it. "We received this information from an informant and laid the trap. We placed an order with Kaushal Mashro, 28, on the WhatsApp number provided in the message. When he came to deliver the products in Kandivli, we arrested him," said a police officer.

During interrogation, Mahsro revealed the identity of his accomplice, Akshay Parihani, 28, and another team reached Akshay's home in Santacruz, arrested him and seized the stock of alcohol. "During further interrogation, the duo said they decided to sell the available stock as they needed money," the officer added.

The duo has been booked under Section 65E of the Bombay Prohibition Act and relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

