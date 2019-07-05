Search

Malad wall collapse: 72 patients undergoing treatment for mental trauma, injuries

Published: Jul 05, 2019, 09:47 IST | Rupsa Chakraborty

At Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli, as many as 43 patients are undergoing treatment, while at Jogeshwari's Trauma Hospital, 11 patients are still admitted.

Locals carry the two bodies found under the mud and debris on Wednesday. Pics/Satej Shinde

Two days after the Malad wall collapse, due to Mumbai Rains, that killed 26 people; 72 patients are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city. 23 of these patients have been discharged after providing adequate treatment. As per doctors, other than physical injuries, most of the patients have sustained mental trauma and are undergoing counselling.

At Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli, as many as 43 patients are undergoing treatment, while at Jogeshwari's Trauma Hospital, 11 patients are still admitted. Meanwhile, the remaining patients are procuring treatment at Cooper, KEM and MG Desai Hospitals. Among them, three patients are critical and admitted at ICU.

Most of the patients have sustained injuries at head, legs and back. Along with that, many of them are being diagnosed with mental trauma. "It is quite natural for patients to develop trauma after witnessing such an incident and see their loved ones, die in front of their eyes. So, they are also being counselled to help them overcome the trauma," said Dr Pradeep Angre, medical superintendent of Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli.

"We would keep some of the patients still under observation. Around 20 of them would be given discharge by the end of day tomorrow," he added.

