Malaika Arora and Tamannaah Bhatia to work with International beauty icon Bobbi Brown

International beauty icon Bobbi Brown on roping in Malaika Arora and Tamannaah Bhatia as models for her masterclasses in India

Malaika Arora and Tamannaah Bhatia

Mid-day was the first to report that international beauty icon Bobbi Brown was set to conduct a two-part master-class for the interested in Mumbai and Delhi. The entrepreneur now tells us that she has found her models for the gigs in two Indian actors.

"Tamannaah [Bhatia] was the ideal choice for [the] Mumbai [event]. She is natural, beautiful and confident, and represents the committed spirit of the city that never sleeps. Malaika [Arora], is a fashionista, who is uncompromising when it comes to her style and beauty. That represents the glitzy hustle and bustle of India's capital. I'm certain they will do justice to what I wish to present to the Indian audiences," Brown writes to us in an e-mail.



Bobbi Brown

As part of the India Make Up Show, created by Rahul Tuljapurkar and Ninad Shah's Brothers Incorporated, Brown will embark on her maiden India tour for the April 13 (Mumbai) and April 20 (Delhi) gigs. Her events will showcase the creation of three primary looks - bridal, party and editorial (suitable for photoshoots).

While the world continues to find magic in her ability to play up women's features, Brown states that she, in turn, has been fascinated by the beauty of Indians. "I wanted [to rope in] those who could seamlessly bring to life the diverse looks I was showcasing, without compromising on their individuality."

Evidently delighted by the opportunity to be worked upon by the icon, Bhatia says she has taken time off from her film commitments to be part of this event. "I will be spending nearly 48 hours on the flight from Baku [Azerbaijan] to spend five hours with Bobbi, so one can imagine how excited I am." Arora too chimes in, "Working with Bobbi is an honour. It has been on my bucket list. I'm excited to see how she displays her signature no make-up look, on me."

