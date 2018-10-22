Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor raise eyebrows yet again!

television

There were rumours of Malaika's growing fondness towards Arjun Kapoor post separation from her 17-years of husband, Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor went to promote his new film, Namaste England, on India's Got Talent, which has Malaika Arora as one of the judges of the show. Tongues started wagging as soon as he chose to sit beside her. The two held hands and even shook a leg together with one of the contestants.

Rumour mills went into overdrive with suggestions that the duo is a couple. Earlier, the two made heads turn when they attended a fashion week and sat next to each other. They had also attended designer Sandeep Khosla's bash together. Their recent spotting together has added fuel to the chatter, but they don't seem to care.

There were rumours of Malaika's growing fondness towards Arjun Kapoor post separation from her 17-years of husband, Arbaaz Khan. Now that they are divorced, Arbaaz Khan is apparently getting hitched to girlfriend Giorgia Andriani very soon. However, nothing substantial of Malaika seeing anyone has surfaced.

On the work front, the fitness diva has set up a yoga institution for women in collaboration with Sarvesh Shashi. Other than that, she has done a special number, Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha. The model is currently judging India's Next Top Model season 4.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he has films like India's Most Wanted, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat.

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan to marry girlfriend Giorgia Andriani?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates