Malaika Arora grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya on World Health Day

Malaika Arora stepped into the business of fitness earlier this year by opening her yoga studio called Diva Yoga. Fitness is a way of life for the mother of one

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram handle

Malaika Arora may be caught in a swirl of rumours about her impending wedding with beau Arjun Kapoor later this month. But it is business as usual for her. Yesterday, she celebrated World Health Day by dancing to Chhaiya Chhaiya at her yoga centre.

The Munni Badnaam Hui dancer also made her team members shake a leg to the chartbuster. She posted pictures of healthy diet food on her Instagram story to convey the motto of healthy living. "On World Health Day keeping it light, healthy, organic and vegetarian ( sic)," she wrote.

The 45-year-old fitness enthusiast took to Instagram to share a video of her workout session with her yoga studio's team.

"On World Health Day, I got my entire team at Diva Yoga to dance on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' with me, and just have some fun. Thank you, my team," Malaika wrote along with the video in which she flaunts her "Chaiyya Chaiyya" signature moves, refreshing memories of how she and Shah Rukh Khan danced atop a train in "Dil Se".

"It is like my oxygen! Nothing else is truly yours than your own body, and there is no substitute for a healthy body. I would urge everyone to stay fit and invest at least 30 minutes each for staying fit. It doesn't take much," she said.

