Malaika Arora makes heads turn in a customised nude gown at Miss India 2018 show

Malaika Arora at Miss India 2018 red carpet. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/manishmalhotra05

Malaika Arora, one of the fittest and sexiest celebrities of Bollywood, made heads turn at the Femina Miss India 2018 event that was held on Tuesday. The sultry actress made an appearance in a customised Manish Malhotra nude gown with a plunging neckline. The actress looked at ease in the satin high front-slit gown.

Malaika was amongst the judges at the beauty pageant and accessorised her look with nude hues, golden pumps and hair let loose; she carried the look with panache. The former Video Jockey, model need not need any occasion to celebrate fashion. Malaika is always spotted outside her gym in trendy workout attires. She is a regular at the workout station and considers fitness as her way of life.

The sassy siren is known for living life queen size. She is known for not mincing words and putting it out straight there. On a talk show, where she appeared with her sister and best friend, Amrita Arora, she revealed her favourite sex position.

She went wild with her answer when she was asked her preference when it comes to men. We can't help but wonder who was she indirectly hinting at. Malaika Arora said, "Game Night – Bearded Boys – Funny Guy" were her choices. But most importantly, she revealed that her favourite position is "On Top."

The diva is truly an inspiration to many. Work and travel is her life's mantra.

