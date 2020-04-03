Malaika Arora on divorce with Arbaaz Khan: Everyone was against it, but we weighed every single pro and con

Malaika Arora tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998. The duo shocked everyone when they announced the news of their separation in 2016. It was in 2017 that they were granted a divorce and two years from then, both, Malaika and Arbaaz seem to have moved on with their lives. On one hand, where Malaika Arora is reportedly in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan is happy in the company of Giorgia Andriani.

In a chat show hosted by Kareena Kapoor, Malaika opened up about her divorce with Arbaaz and her family's reaction. Throwing light about it, she said, "I think everyone's first response was 'Don't do it'. No one will tell you, 'Yes, please go ahead and do it'. That's the first thing everyone says, to think things through before coming to a decision. I went through the same thing."

She further said that even the night before she got divorced, her family sat down with her and asked her if she was a hundred per cent sure about her decision. That was something I heard all along and rightly so. These are the people who worry and care so they will definitely say that," she added.

The 46-year-old star shared that she and Arbaaz "weighed every single pro and con" before arriving at the decision to end their marriage.

Malaika is in an alleged relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The couple are head over heels in love with each other and are now known to express their feelings on social media. While the pair isn't up for marriage anytime soon, they do look much in love and super close.

