Malaika Arora on quarantining with Arjun Kapoor: There's never a dull moment with him

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for a while now and their clandestine romance is now public, as the couple doesn't shy away from being clicked by the media. They have often spoken about each other in their interviews too.

In September, Arjun announced that he had been tested COVID-19 positive. Later, Malaika too contracted the deadly virus. The two opted for home isolation and emerged victorious from coronavirus. In a recent interview, Malaika talked about her quarantine time and how the two entertained each other. Speaking to Zoom, the 46-year-old said, "He's very entertaining. I would want to be in quarantine with him because I think he is extremely entertaining. There's never a dull moment with him. With me, it's more like... he keeps making fun of me."

On September 7, Malaika had confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she had contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home. Talking about it in an interview, Malaika had said, "The first thing that went through my mind when I tested positive for coronavirus was that everybody in my house is safe and protected as there's always that fear that you may have been in contact with them. To ensure I don't infect anybody after getting tested, I isolated myself in my room. My situation wasn't as severe so I didn't need to be admitted to a facility and could treat myself at home."

The fitness diva continued, "The first few days were really bizarre and I was just in a shock. I wasn't able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt. Initially, you feel so unwell and weak and under strong medicines, so time slips by quickly. There are days when I've slept for 18 hours at a stretch, only waking up to have my meals. All that the doctors were telling me was to rest, eat well, and hydrate myself."

Meanwhile, talking about Arjun and Malaika, the couple recently returned from a trip to Dharamshala. Arjun Kapoor was in Dharamshala for the shooting of his film Bhoot Police that also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. Fernandez also posted on her Instagram account to announce the schedule wrap of this horror-comedy.

Also Read: See Photo: Arjun Kapoor Shares A Picture Of Malaika Arora, Writes, 'Check Her Out'

Of late, Malaika has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Recently, Malaika shared a picture on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the couple could be seen in a candid and romantic moment and this is what she wrote for the Half Girlfriend actor - "Never a dull moment when ur around." Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Malaika Arora Posts A Cheeky Comment On Arjun Kapoor's Photo; Seen Yet?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news