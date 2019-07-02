Malaika Arora reveals how son Arhaan reacted to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

bollywood

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship is the most talked about thing and in an interview with a weekly magazine, the actress-fitness enthusiast bared it all about their relationship and son Arhaan Khan's reaction to it

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took their relationship step by step and now, the duo has finally made their relationship official. They have gone to their Instagram accounts and shared lovey-dovey photos and posts for each other screaming love. Although this relationship has always been the talk of the town and also loved by many, there are a few people, who often keep trolling the fitness enthusiast-actor-reality show judge on Instagram.

In an interview with Ht Brunch, Malaika Arora spoke about how trolls keep writing offensive things about her because she found love with a man (Arjun Kapoor) younger to her, and ask her to act her age and wear clothes according to her age. The 43-year-old also revealed how she spoke about this relationship with her son, Arhaan Khan. She said, "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It's important to tell your near and dear ones what's happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."

For those trolls, Malaika Arora has a befitting reply, she told the weekly, "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***"

A few days ago, the couple - Malaika and Arjun took off for a romantic vacation in New York and also to celebrate the latter's birthday. Their mushy pictures and snapshots with Arjun's family, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor had gone viral.

Malaika Arora was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan and they have a son named Arhaan Khan together. They got divorced in 2017.

