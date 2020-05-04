Malaika Arora shares a throwback photo with Arhaan Khan, when life felt normal

Once the lockdown ends that was imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people will realise why one should never take life for granted. Malaika Arora thinks so too! She has taken to her Instagram account to share a beautiful throwback picture with her son Arhaan Khan and asked us not to take life for granted.

She has shared a picture of the time when life was normal as compared to the restrictions that have been imposed today. When we could roam around freely and enjoy being with our loved ones. And as we all are saying, she said if too- This too shall pass.

Have a look at the post right here:

Seema Khan commented on the post with a heart and heart-filled emoji. What was also heart-filled was her selfie that was both unkempt and unswerving. She looked breathtaking and gorgeous and wrote- "Another week goes by... wondering wat awaits us." (sic) Have a look right here:

Malaika surely knows how to keep her fans entertained with her posts. So keep a tab on what she does because she knows how to slay it even at home!

