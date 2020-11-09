Malaika Arora shares an adorable post for Arhaan Khan as her 'baby boy' turns 18
Taking to her Instagram account, Malaika Arora shared a heartfelt post for her son Arhaan Khan on his 18th birthday.
Malaika Arora surely knows how to slay on her Instagram account. Fans are already aware of her Monday Motivation posts that allow them to stay fit, there was a time when she was regularly and religiously spotted at the gym. She's also known for sharing pictures with her family.
Today is a similar occasion as her 'baby boy' Arhaan Khan turns 18. She took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable video where we could see the journey of a mother and her son as they both grew up. Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
In another post, she shared a brand new picture with Arhaan as she called her 'all mine.' Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Even Amrita Arora wished her with a collage of his pictures and called him her partner in crime and rhyme, and the numero uno. Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Our numero uno! My partner in rhyme n crime ... You the best our baby boi ... Be the voice of reason always ,stay handsome ,funny ,sensitive ,annoying and everything else we love about you ... Happy 18 youth ,love you big time âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @iamarhaankhan
There's more, taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a glimpse of his 18th birthday celebrations and they looked really special indeed, here it is:
Let's see if we get to see more such pictures and videos as the day progresses.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan was spotted with his friends outside a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Arhaan sported a black t-shirt, paired with white shorts. (All pictures/Yogen Shah)
Arhaan Khan, who turned 17 on November 9, 2019, seemed to have had a great time with his friends as the star kid was all smiles while being clicked by the paparazzi.
Quite recently, in one of her Instagram posts, Malaika Arora called Arhaan a carbon copy of Arbaaz Khan, she said he was a Xerox copy of papa. What do you think?
There were reports that Arhaan Khan wants to enter Bollywood. But, talking about the same, Malaika Arora had clarified that Arhaan has an inclination towards films because he has grown up in such an environment. However, Arhaan is unsure about his career, and so is she.
Malaika Arora said that her son loves watching films, likes following films and even the concept of films. But what he wants to do with that, she really doesn't know. "I don't think any of us know that just yet because he is not sure just yet. How and when it pans out, we will figure it out then," said Malaika Arora in an interview.
Well, all we can say is, Arhaan you indeed have looks to die for and if you are planning to make an appearance on screen, please do soon.
