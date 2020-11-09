Malaika Arora shares an adorable post for Arhaan Khan as her 'baby boy' turns 18

Malaika Arora surely knows how to slay on her Instagram account. Fans are already aware of her Monday Motivation posts that allow them to stay fit, there was a time when she was regularly and religiously spotted at the gym. She's also known for sharing pictures with her family.

Today is a similar occasion as her 'baby boy' Arhaan Khan turns 18. She took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable video where we could see the journey of a mother and her son as they both grew up. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Our baby boy turns 18♥ï¸Â A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onNov 8, 2020 at 9:42pm PST

In another post, she shared a brand new picture with Arhaan as she called her 'all mine.' Take a look:

View this post on Instagram All mine ♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onNov 8, 2020 at 10:07pm PST

Even Amrita Arora wished her with a collage of his pictures and called him her partner in crime and rhyme, and the numero uno. Have a look right here:

There's more, taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a glimpse of his 18th birthday celebrations and they looked really special indeed, here it is:

Let's see if we get to see more such pictures and videos as the day progresses.

