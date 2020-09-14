Malaika Arora shares picture of her son and pet, says 'heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies'

Malaika Arora had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and she had even taken to her Instagram account to inform about the same to all her fans. Due to this, Nora Fatehi has now replaced her as one of the judges of the show, India's Best Dancer for the time being.

And now, Arora has taken to her Instagram account again and shared a picture of her son Arhaan Khan and her pet. The two could be seen at a distance from the actress and she penned an emotional note as she really felt sad and heartbroken for not being able to hug her babies.

Have a look at her post right here:

Looking at the post, sister Amrita Arora commented, "Love this pic malla Lots of hugging for all of us." (sic) Sanjay Kapoor commented with a red heart. Bipasha Basu wrote- "Yes yes yes. You are way too strong for this. Sending you love and healing everyday. Soon you will be able to hug your babies." (sic) And Dia Mirza commented- "Sending you lots of love and a BIG hug." (sic)

Arora is known for the iconic song, Chaiyya Chaiyya from Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. She went on to dance on some very popular and successful songs like Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Hui, and Anarkali Disco Chali.

