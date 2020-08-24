Malaika Arora shares her Monday Motivation post with fans, teaches how to nail the new pose

Malaika Arora is a stickler for perfection when it comes to fitness. Before the lockdown happened, she was regularly spotted at her gym but now, she keeps sharing her videos and pictures on Instagram for her fans. She has been doing something called the Monday Motivation posts where she shares a new pose every Monday.

And the latest one is a little more complicated than her previous ones. This week's pose is called the Anjaneyasana Variation and she teaches you how to nail it. Have a look right here:

Arora also completed 22 years in the Hindi film industry recently. She started her career in Bollywood with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se with the classic song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and ever since then, she has delivered one cult song after another. She has been associated with films like Kaal, Dabangg, Housefull 2, Welcome, and Dabangg 2.

