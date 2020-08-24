Malaika Arora shares her Monday Motivation post with fans, teaches how to nail the new pose
Taking to her Instagram account, Malaika Arora continued with the tradition of sharing Monday Motivation posts and this week's pose is a little more complicated than her previous ones.
Malaika Arora is a stickler for perfection when it comes to fitness. Before the lockdown happened, she was regularly spotted at her gym but now, she keeps sharing her videos and pictures on Instagram for her fans. She has been doing something called the Monday Motivation posts where she shares a new pose every Monday.
And the latest one is a little more complicated than her previous ones. This week's pose is called the Anjaneyasana Variation and she teaches you how to nail it. Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone! Hope you had a great weekend seeking blessings of the almighty Bappa, eating a lot of modaks and spent some amazing time with your families! Its weekends like these that make our weekdays so much more productive! So let's begin this week on an active note with #malaikasmoveoftheweek Don't forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post :) This week's pose is an Anjaneyasana Variation! â¨ - Start in a downward dog. As you exhale bring your right foot forward and place it in between your hands aligning the right knee and heel in a straight line. - Lower your left knee to thr ground. Slide it back if needed till you feel a comfortable stretch in your left thigh - Inhale and lift your chest upright, taking your arms upwards, either parallel to each other or palms joined - With ever exhale, bend deeper into the pose, pressing your tailbone towards the floor - If possible, bend your back knee, lifting your heel towards the buttock, holding your right leg with your right hand and placing your left hand on the knee. Try and look up. This pose is sure to stretch out every muscle in your body :) This beautiful click is by @by.the.gram #malaikasmondaymotivation #mondaymotivation #moveoftheweek #yogalife #sarvayoga #strongerwithsarva #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #sarva
Arora also completed 22 years in the Hindi film industry recently. She started her career in Bollywood with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se with the classic song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and ever since then, she has delivered one cult song after another. She has been associated with films like Kaal, Dabangg, Housefull 2, Welcome, and Dabangg 2.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe