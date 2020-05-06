Malaika Arora shares throwback picture with parents, sister Amrita: '50 days and counting, missing you guys'

The coronavirus pandemic has brought cities around the world to a virtual standstill. Many multinationals and IT companies in India have asked employees to work from home until further notice as a precautionary measure. The government has also announced the closure of malls, multiplex, swimming pools and gyms. Due to lockdown, several of them are missing their families back home.

Malaika Arora too is missing her family. She hasn't visited them for the past 50 days. Recently, the 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a throwback family picture with her parents and sister Amrita. The black-and-white picture includes Malaika, her mother Joyce, father Anil Arora and sister Amrita Arora. She captioned the picture, "50 days n counting .... miss u guys (sic)". Amrita also poured her heart out and commented "Miss you'll toooo much (sic)".

View this post on Instagram 50 days n counting .... miss u guys ♥ï¸ÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMay 4, 2020 at 9:26pm PDT

Recently, Malaika took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful throwback picture with her son Arhaan Khan and asked us not to take life for granted. She has shared a picture of the time when life was normal as compared to the restrictions that have been imposed today. She captioned it, "#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )... don't take life for granted .stay positive n don't wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass #weallinthistogether (sic)".

What was also heart-filled was her selfie she shared recently that was both unkempt and unswerving. She looked breathtaking and gorgeous and wrote- "Another week goes by... wondering wat awaits us." (sic).

