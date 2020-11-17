Malaika Arora wishes everyone a 'Happy Diwali'; shares her move of the week

Despite the festive weekend and the fact that people are busy with their family in celebrations, Malaika Arora didn’t forget to share with her fans her weekly ritual. She wished everyone a Happy Diwali and shared the pose of the week.

Describing in detail how to ace it, this is what she had to write on her Instagram post- "Wishing all a Happy Diwali! Along with the celebrations and festive fun, let's get going with our Monday ritual." [SIC]

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Before the lockdown began, the actress was spotted regularly at the gym and ever forgot to wave at the paparazzi. She even began to get the company of her sister Amrita Arora. Since the lockdown restrictions have begun to reduce, it seems fans could spot her at the gym soon.

Malaika Arora was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and had announced this on her Instagram account that left her fans worried. But now they can breathe a sigh of relief as she has now recovered from the virus and that too without any pain and discomfort, as described by Arora herself in her latest Instagram post.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares An Adorable Post For Arhaan Khan As Her 'Baby Boy' Turns 18

Taking to her account, this is what she had to write- "Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support." (sic)

Sophie Choudry and Dia Mirza commented on the post with a red heart. After she was tested COVID-19 positive, she was replaced by Nora Fatehi as one of the judges of India's Best Dancer. She's expected to be back on sets after she's hale and hearty.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Saif, Kareena, Arjun, Malaika Enjoy A Walk In Dharamshala; Taimur's Blabbering Steals The Show

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news