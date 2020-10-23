Malaika Arora's Birthday: BFFs Amrita, Kareena, Karisma, and beau Arjun Kapoor send love

Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor wish Malaika Arora on her birthday. Pictures/Celeb Instagram accounts

October 23 marks the 47th birthday of Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl Malaika Arora, and the stunning actress-TV host has been receiving a lot of love from her close friends on social media. Her squad, including sister Amrita Arora Ladak, besties Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, and rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor, have sent her the cutest wishes on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of ladylove Malaika on his Insta story and wrote, "Happy birthday my fool"

Sister Amrita Arora, too, shared a few photos with the birthday girl on the photo-sharing app. One of them is a photo with Malaika and husband Shakeel Ladak.

Amrita also shared a loving post wishing her elder sister a happy birthday. She wrote, "Yo mimi @malaikaaroraofficial it's time to get ok, or I'm coming for ya Love you! Happppy birthday"

One of Malla's besties, Karisma Kapoor, shared an Insta story that shows the two of them in a candid moment cleaning a sofa!

While another one of her BFFs, second time mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a photo and wrote, "Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever..."

Besides her closest friends, countless other fraternity friends, too, wished Malaika Arora on her 47th birthday. Commenting on Amrita Arora's post, Manish Malhotra wrote, "happy birthday stay the gorgeous girl you are always" while Rahul Khanna wrote, "Happy birthday Malla!"

Well, here's wishing the stunning diva a very happy birthday!

