Malaika Arora's Birthday: BFFs Amrita, Kareena, Karisma, and beau Arjun Kapoor send love

October 23 marks the 47th birthday of Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl Malaika Arora, and the stunning actress-TV host has been receiving a lot of love from her close friends on social media. Her squad, including sister Amrita Arora Ladak, besties Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, and rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor, have sent her the cutest wishes on Instagram.
Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of ladylove Malaika on his Insta story and wrote, "Happy birthday my fool"
Sister Amrita Arora, too, shared a few photos with the birthday girl on the photo-sharing app. One of them is a photo with Malaika and husband Shakeel Ladak.
Amrita also shared a loving post wishing her elder sister a happy birthday. She wrote, "Yo mimi @malaikaaroraofficial it's time to get ok, or I'm coming for ya Love you! Happppy birthday"
One of Malla's besties, Karisma Kapoor, shared an Insta story that shows the two of them in a candid moment cleaning a sofa!
While another one of her BFFs, second time mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a photo and wrote, "Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever..."
Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever â¤ï¸ I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸
Besides her closest friends, countless other fraternity friends, too, wished Malaika Arora on her 47th birthday. Commenting on Amrita Arora's post, Manish Malhotra wrote, "happy birthday stay the gorgeous girl you are always" while Rahul Khanna wrote, "Happy birthday Malla!"
Well, here's wishing the stunning diva a very happy birthday!
Born on October 23, 1973, Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She was born in Mumbai. Her parents divorced when she was 11-years-old. While Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp is Malayalee, her father Anil Arora, who hails from the village Fazilka near the Indian border, is of Punjabi origin. (All pictures/Malaika Arora's official Instagram account)
Malaika Arora studied in Swami Vivekanand School, Chembur. She is also an alumnus of Thane's Holy Cross High School where she studied till Std IX. She later attended Jai Hind College in Churchgate, Mumbai.
Malaika Arora stayed in Borla Society opposite Basant Talkies in Chembur before embarking on a modelling career.
She started her TV career as a VJ on MTV. After this, she started modelling and went on to bag many television commercials. Malaika was later seen in the video for the music album 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha' but gained popularity for being a part of the special number 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in 'Dil Se' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
In 2010, Malaika Arora sizzled in the item song 'Munni Badnaam Hui' from the film 'Dabangg' which became very popular. The sensuous actress set a world record of sorts in 2011 when 1,235 participants performed the song 'Munni Badnaam Hui'.
Malaika Arora was one of the judges on the dance reality show Nach Baliye's Season one and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also became a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model.
Talking about her fitness, Malaika Arora doesn't propagate fad diets. One thing she is clear about is that people must eat healthy meals, and exercise. You'll never see Malaika on a crash diet, or following trends merely because they are popular in the West. She believes in having three wholesome meals a day — breakfast, lunch and dinner. And that's about it.
Malaika Arora admitted that she grew up in a South Indian household, and consumed rice generously. She still has ghee every day. But you'll never see her binge-eating. She is very particular about her meals, and always eats on time. In fact, Malaika doesn't eat after 7.30 pm.
Malaika Arora is not someone who goes crazy over burgers and pizza. She is more of a home-cooked food loving person. Malaika had revealed that even while growing up, she would never eat junk food. Eventually, it did not become part of her meal plan. Though she's not been crazy about sweets, she makes sure she does not deprive her body of it.
Talking about her exercise routine, Malaika Arora loves to participate in a mix of fitness activities. She heads to the gym because she likes weight-training and functional exercises. However, what really changed her was yoga. Malla started practising it to heal a hamstring injury. But yoga helped her internally, externally and holistically. Yoga changed the actress's mood, thought process, mental and emotional state.
Malaika Arora usually trains six times a week, but even if she doesn't make it to a class, she practises yoga at home for 30 minutes - which includes breathing and stretching, and performing Surya Namaskars. Malaika begins her day with a headstand. Even if she is in a rush, Malaika makes sure to practise yoga for 20 minutes.
Malaika Arora also trains in weight and practises pilates twice a week. When weight training, she concentrates on either the lower or upper half in one session.
Talking about her personal life, Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan in 1998. Both met during the shoot for a coffee ad. The couple has a son named Arhaan who was born in 2002. The couple, however, announced their separation in 2016.
Malaika Arora revealed that she has instilled the importance of a healthy lifestyle in her son Arhaan Khan. She encourages her son to take up a sport instead of sitting at home and playing video games. As Arhaan has seen that his mother is health-conscious, he too has adopted that lifestyle.
Here's a look at Malaika Arora's pictures on social media that prove she's ageing like fine wine:
Malaika captioned this image: Sometimes, all you need to do is, change your view. If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at CHANGE - Dr Wayne Dyer. Hello universe! Hello new day! Hello, new week!
"It's thrilling to be associated with Reebok's thought-provoking campaign 'It's Not A Man's world.' Let's celebrate strong women who are fearless and acknowledge their work and individuality in every aspect of life," Malaika captioned this image!
Malaika looks stunning in this monokini. She wrote alongside: #malaikasmondaymotivation ..... find ur happy place n cherish it ....
Hey Malaika! "What you looking at?"
"Practise makes perfect"..... am still a work in progress.. starting this week with some stretches, bends, yoga, repeat..... - Malaika captioned this image on Instagram.
"Breathe. Stretch. Hydrate. Nothing works better than coconut water post your workout to stay fit and hydrated," captioned Malaika.
Malaika captioned this image: Being happy is a choice .n I choose to be happy ..... also I think happiness looks good on me...... so keep ur opinions n ur negativity to urself n spare me ur crap #notinterested #toobusybeinghappy #notimefornegativity
"A perfect way to begin my day .... jus dive in," wrote Malaika alongside this picture on Instagram.
"Soaking it all in! Pure bliss," captioned Malaika!
"Laughs n smiles n love all around ..... thank u @preetasukhtankar for these crazy pics... to good old girlie time #mygurls," wrote Malaika, alongside this candid picture.
We wish the stunning beauty a very happy birthday! May you always shine bright and keep inspiring us.
Bollywood's resident style diva Malaika Arora turns a year older on October 23. These photos are proof why the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl is still rocking it at 47.
