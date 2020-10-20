Malaika Arora's latest move of the week is Parivrtta Parsvakonasana

Ever since Malaika Arora has begun sharing her Move of the Week on Instagram, it has led to a rise in her followers' count. And this time, it was something different and unique from her last few moves. It's called Parivrtta Parsvakonasana and this is how you can nail and ace it.

She took to her Instagram account and shared the steps on how to do it correctly and preoperly, have a look right here:

Arora was recently tested positive for COVID-19 and talking about it to Mumbai Mirror, this is what she had to say, "The first thing that went through my mind when I tested positive for coronavirus was that everybody in my house is safe and protected as there's always that fear that you may have been in contact with them. To ensure I don't infect anybody after getting tested, I isolated myself in my room. My situation wasn't as severe so I didn't need to be admitted to a facility and could treat myself at home."

The fitness diva continued, "The first few days were really bizarre and I was just in a shock. I wasn't able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt. Initially, you feel so unwell and weak and under strong medicines, so time slips by quickly. There are days when I've slept for 18 hours at a stretch, only waking up to have my meals. All that the doctors were telling me was to rest, eat well and hydrate myself."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: See Photo: Malaika Arora Gives 'Midweek Blues' A Stylish Twist

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news