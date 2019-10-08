Malaika Arora's comment on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post has a Joker connection

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The couple never denied or confirmed their love. And in today's age of social media, PDA is a must, almost a necessity.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always given some truly memorable PDA moments to the media and their fans, and Arora and Kapoor seem to be joining the bandwagon. The actor, who recently hosted the Indian Sports Honours, took to his Instagram account to share this news and how much he enjoyed every bit of it.

However, the actress wasn't pleased with the way he posed for the camera. She dropped a comment and it shall remind you of Heath Ledger's iconic question from The Dark Knight. Got it? Well, it's "Why so serious?" Check it out:

It has been a while since Arora sizzled in a song in a Hindi film. She has always been an incredible dancer with fantastic dancing skills. It's impossible to forget Chhaiya Chhaiya, Munni Badnaam and Kaal Dhamaal. And with her Instagram, she keeps sharing her fitness and Monday Motivational posts that only lead to a rise in her fans and followers. She, just like a handful of other Bollywood celebrities, is ageing with grace and elan.

Coming to Kapoor, after two consecutive setbacks, Namaste England and India's Most Wanted, he now gears up for his most ambitious film as an actor, the Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial, Panipat, where he is pitied against Sanjay Dutt, the antagonist of the tale. This is an immensely crucial film for Kapoor, almost an acid test since all his contemporaries are marching ahead with resonating performances and massive commercial success.

