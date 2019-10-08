MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Malaika Arora's comment on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post has a Joker connection

Updated: Oct 08, 2019, 16:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Malaika Arora commented on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post and it will remind you of Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Accounts/Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Accounts/Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The couple never denied or confirmed their love. And in today's age of social media, PDA is a must, almost a necessity.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always given some truly memorable PDA moments to the media and their fans, and Arora and Kapoor seem to be joining the bandwagon. The actor, who recently hosted the Indian Sports Honours, took to his Instagram account to share this news and how much he enjoyed every bit of it.

However, the actress wasn't pleased with the way he posed for the camera. She dropped a comment and it shall remind you of Heath Ledger's iconic question from The Dark Knight. Got it? Well, it's "Why so serious?" Check it out:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Enjoyed every minute of hosting the @indiansportshonours w/ @mirzasaniar! Hope you guys enjoy the show tonight... #ISH2019 #bluerising

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) onOct 5, 2019 at 2:22am PDT

It has been a while since Arora sizzled in a song in a Hindi film. She has always been an incredible dancer with fantastic dancing skills. It's impossible to forget Chhaiya Chhaiya, Munni Badnaam and Kaal Dhamaal. And with her Instagram, she keeps sharing her fitness and Monday Motivational posts that only lead to a rise in her fans and followers. She, just like a handful of other Bollywood celebrities, is ageing with grace and elan.

Coming to Kapoor, after two consecutive setbacks, Namaste England and India's Most Wanted, he now gears up for his most ambitious film as an actor, the Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial, Panipat, where he is pitied against Sanjay Dutt, the antagonist of the tale. This is an immensely crucial film for Kapoor, almost an acid test since all his contemporaries are marching ahead with resonating performances and massive commercial success.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

arjun kapoormalaika aroraPanipatEntertainment Newsbollywood news

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor holiday destination revealed!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK