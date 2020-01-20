Malaika Arora's Moroccan vacation vibes are irresistible!

Malaika Arora knows how to live her life on her own terms and more importantly, knows how to take care of herself. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress is on a holiday with her pals, and her gorgeous, sun-kissed pictures are setting major vacay goals.

In the pictures shared by Malaika on her Instagram handle, the 46-year-old actress can be seen soaking in the sun while walking down the streets of Morocco. She has donned a white shirt dress and has paired it with a jacket and boots. Alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, "Sukh in a souk #marrakech.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onJan 18, 2020 at 9:52am PST

In the next picture, the actress is seen posing on a bike. It looks like Malaika is all set to take the bike for a spin. She captioned it as, "My weekend ride ...... #marrakech."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onJan 18, 2020 at 1:14am PST

Malaika Arora looks absolutely fit in all her pictures, and it's thanks to her regular vigorous workout sessions. She's frequently seen making her way to the gym and practising yoga. The actress keeps sharing workout videos on her social media handle and motivates her followers to follow suit.

On the work front, Malaika will be seen judging two shows - India's Best Dancer and MTV Supermodel of the year.

Other than this, she is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the duo has come out in the open about their relationship. Although they have quashed wedding rumours, they are very much together.

