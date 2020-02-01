Malang: Anil Kapoor looks right down the barrel of a gun in the new poster

Malang has created quite the buzz amongst the audience, especially due to the sizzling chemistry between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, Anil Kapoor has added to the excitement by sharing a new poster that shows him looking down the barrel of a gun.

The 63-year-old actor shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Anjaney Agashe ke liye jaan lena aadat hai! Watch him in #Malang, in cinemas on 7th February. #Malang #7FebWithMalang #6DaysForMalang."

Anil Kapoor looks quite intense and rebellious as he looks on as a gun is pointed at him. In the movie, Anil is seen essaying the role of a cop. The trailer and the title track of Malang have received a lot of appreciation and applause from the audience. The title track has so far received over 10 million views on YouTube.

Malang also features Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7, 2020.

