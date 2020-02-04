Malang: Disha Patani is setting screens on fire with her hotness in Hui Malang song

Malang is all set to hit the screens later this week and the audience is extremely excited as the team has kept the hype with the songs, posters, and of course the trailer. The makers have now released the latest song from the movie titled Hui Malang.

The new song, Hui Malang stars Disha Patani and the actress hasn't left a chance to flaunt her sexy body and looks extremely stunning. The song is groovy and the audience is in love with it. The actress had raised the hotness quotient to a different level not just with her bodacious dance moves but her looks as well.

For the first look, Disha is seen wearing a silver two-piece set and white multi slits overall and paired it with knee-high boots. Her makeup is bold and the accessories are minimal with diamond hoops.

In her second look, the actress wore the silver bralette with matching retro- briefs with some fringes along with it and donned a glittery bold makeup.

In her last look, the actress paired a studded black bralette and netted briefs with long fringes and had a black smokey eye makeup and accessorized it with stacking multiple bracelets and paired it with back knee-high boots.

With all the three looks, the actress is flaunting her mid-riff and her legs sportingly and Disha hasn't failed to impress the audience with her wow factor.

The actress on the work front has a stellar line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres later this week. Following this, the actress will once again share the screen with Salman Khan in Radhe, followed by Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

