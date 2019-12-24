Malang first glimpse: Anil Kapoor is killing it in a badass cop avatar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's Anil Kapoor's birthday today. As the actor turned 63 on Tuesday, the makers of Malang released the film's movie still, featuring Anil Kapoor. Needless to say, Kapoor looks impressive as a badass cop, who has his hand tattoed fully and donning red glasses.

Malang, which also stars Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur, sees Anil Kapoor essay a part with shades of grey. Referring to his character as "extremely quirky", a trade source told mid-day, "Malang showcases the point of view of four people - among them, Anil being one - about an occurring that has taken place over a night. All the characters are grey. Anil's role is extremely quirky and mad. One can't define what he plays, because his character's [personality] keeps changing. He has a dark humour with heroic shades. He is the oddball in the group; doesn't conform to society and does things on his own. It's a character off Quentin Tarantino's films."

The makers of Malang shared Anil Kapoor's look from the film and wrote alongside: Cool, Cooler, Coolest! Happy Birthday to the one and only Anil Kapoor!

Check out Anil Kapoor's look in Malang, right here:

Malang will release across India on Valentine's day 2020. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

