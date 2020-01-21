Malang: The next song, Humraah, promises to be high on passion and melody

The first song of Mohit Suri's Malang, the title track, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, displayed sizzling chemistry between the leads and their love for travel. The new song, Humraah, which will be out on January 23, promises to be high on passion and melody, at least the new poster suggests so.

Taking to his Twitter account, Anil Kapoor wrote- Begin living from one experience to the next. Kapur and Patani look completely in love with each other and the song seems to be worth waiting for.

Mohit Suri understands what it takes to create a melody and a memorable soundtrack, and it has been evident right from his first film, Zeher. Even when his films haven't set the cash registers ringing, the album has stayed with the viewers for long. Right from Woh Lamhe to Awarapan to Crook to Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, all the directorial works continue to attract people with their music.

With Malang, the filmmaker has a tall order to live up to. After drifting away from the world of gore and noir with Hamari Adhuri Kahaani and Half Girlfriend, he returns to the space with Malang, which seems to be filled with thrill and suspense. After watching the trailer, it's evident all the characters have their own evil intentions and revel in killing people.

All set to release on February 7, Valentine's Day 2020 won't be a bed of roses.

