Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth in quarters, PV Sindhu out

India's K Srikanth returns to Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab yesterday. Pic/AFP

India's Kidambi Srikanth made it to the quarter-final, but an erratic PV Sindhu went down in straight games at the Malaysia Open here yesterday. Eighth seeded Srikanth, who had reached the finals of a BWF World Tour event after 17 months at the India Open last week, defeated Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-11, 21-15 to set up a meeting with Olympic champion Chen Long of China.

Srikanth, 26, is now the lone Indian survivor in the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament. Fifth seed Sindhu blew a 13-10 advantage in the opening game to go down rather meekly 18-21, 7-21 to World No. 10 Sung Ji Hyun for her third straight defeat to the Korean.

Mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-15, 17-21, 13-21 to local combination of Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia India to bow out.

