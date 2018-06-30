Search

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu and K Srikanth enter semis

Jun 30, 2018, 09:52 IST | PTI

It was Sindhu who emerged victories with a 22-20, 21-19 result. Sindhu, 22, will face World No. 1 and top seed Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying today

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth continued their impressive run at the Malaysia Open, progressing to the semi-finals of the women's and men's singles competition with a straight-game wins tournament yesterday.

It was Sindhu who emerged victories with a 22-20, 21-19 result. Sindhu, 22, will face World No. 1 and top seed Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying today. Fourth seed Srikanth dumped World No. 22 France's Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14. The Indian will take on former World No. 2 Kento Momota.

