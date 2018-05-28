Malaysia to cancel high speed rail project with Singapore

Mahathir made the remarks at a press conference, saying it was "a final decision" to cancel the project, but Malaysia still had to talk to Singapore over a penalty concerning the withdrawal, Xinhua news agency reported



Mahathir Mohamad

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday said that he will drop the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) project, as part of his efforts to restore the financial health of the country.

Mahathir made the remarks at a press conference, saying it was "a final decision" to cancel the project, but Malaysia still had to talk to Singapore over a penalty concerning the withdrawal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mahathir said the penalty was around 500 million ringgit ($126 million). In an interview with the Financial Times earlier, he called KL-SG HSR as one of the "unnecessary projects".

To control public spending, he also introduced a 10 per cent pay cut for his Cabinet ministers, abolished some organisations and vowed to terminate the contracts of some 17,000 public employees.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates