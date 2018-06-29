Malaysian Open: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu win; Saina Nehwal out

Srikanth saw off Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei 22-20 21-12 in 36 minutes. Earlier, Saina's run at the Malaysia Open ended with a straight-game loss to Japan's World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi, losing 15-21, 13-21 in 36 minutes at the Axiata Arena

Saina Nehwal

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and K Srikanth notched up straight-game wins to progress to the quarter-finals but it was curtains for Saina Nehwal in the Malaysia Open here yesterday. Sindhu brushed aside the challenge of Malaysia's Ying Ying Lee 21-8 21-14 to set up a clash with Olympic champion and former World No. 1 Carolina Marin.

