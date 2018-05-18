Malaysian police raid former PM Najib Razak's residence

More than a dozen police vehicles, including SUVs, sedans and a police truck were seen outside Najib's house in a high-end neighbourhood here around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported



Najib Razak

Malaysian police raided the house of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, following a corruption probe ordered by newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, state media said on Thursday.

More than a dozen police vehicles, including SUVs, sedans and a police truck were seen outside Najib's house in a high-end neighbourhood here around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several personal items -- handbags, clothes and gifts were seized, reported the Malaysian state news agency Bernama.

However, no documents were taken, according to Najib's lawyer Harpal Singh Grewal. He said the items were believed to be connected with the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing probe, said Bernama.

Najib, who was ousted from office in a shocking loss in the election, was accused by Mahathir of corruption involving the state development fund he created in 2009.

Since coming to power, Mahathir has removed the Attorney General, who cleared Najib; replaced the anti-corruption head and declassified a financial report.

He also set up a team to reopen the investigation called off by Najib.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates