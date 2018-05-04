Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad being probed for 'fake news'

Veteran ex-leader Mahathir, 92, is seeking to oust his former protege, Prime Minister Najib Razak, in the general election next Wednesday



Mahathir Mohamad. File pic

Malaysian opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad is under investigation for allegedly spreading "fake news" after claiming his plane was sabotaged, police said yesterday, just days before a closely-fought election.

Veteran ex-leader Mahathir, 92, is seeking to oust his former protege, Prime Minister Najib Razak, in the general election next Wednesday. Kuala Lumpur police said a report had been lodged accusing Mahathir of spreading "fake news" under a controversial new law, which critics say is aimed at cracking down on dissent before the poll.

"We have opened an investigation under the anti-fake news law," police chief Mazlan Lazim said.

