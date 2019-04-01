Malik trio-Armaan, Amaal and Dabboo join forces, finally

music

Father-sons trio, Dabboo Ratnani, and sons Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik to create a track with 24-piece live orchestra for Ajay, Tabu starrer

Armaan Malik, brother Amaal and father Dabboo

Given the attention they've received independently in the industry, it's surprising that music director Dabboo and his musician sons Armaan and Amaal Malik haven't collaborated on a venture until now. Uniting for the first time for Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyar De, the trio has worked on the romantic track, Chale Aana, with a 24-piece live orchestra.

Dabboo tells mid-day, "When I recorded a celebrated song in 2000 with an orchestra, Amaal was 10 years old. He was amazed to see the musicians playing different instruments. Now, I entered the studio as Amaal's father but felt like a child while organising the team for the song. Most of the musicians are old friends, including arranger Prakash Peters."

It was Amaal's idea to bring his father and singer-brother together. "The musicians in the orchestra had played for legends like RD Burman and Laxmikant Pyarelal," he elatedly says. For him, watching his father enter Yash Raj Studios, was an emotional moment. "He was meeting his musician-friends after many years. It felt like the king had come home. The team nailed the arrangement in four hours."

