Mallika Sherawat fulfills her 'DDLJ' dream in Amsterdam

It had always been Mallika Sherawat's dream to take a stroll down the Tulip Fields Garden showcased in the film

Actress Mallika Sherawat, who is known for her versatility as an actor decided to take some time off her busy schedule and head to Amsterdam. The actress was in the beautiful city to visit the headquarters of the NGO 'Free-A-Girl' which she is actively part of. While there, she decided to explore some of Amsterdam's exotic locales.

Mallika had chalked out a plan to some of the famous tourist attractions while in the city. One of the major highlights and famous attractions of Amsterdam on her itinerary was the Tulip Fields Garden which the actress visited. Amsterdam as a tourist destination has been synonymous with Bollywood with many films including 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)' having been shot in the cultural capital of the Netherlands.

Says Mallika, "Ever since I watched 'DDLJ', I fell in love with the film and the exotic locations shown in that film. It had always been my dream to take a stroll down the Tulip Fields Garden showcased in the film. I'm glad that I finally headed there for real and experienced its beauty."

