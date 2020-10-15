Mallika Sherawat: Lost 20-30 movies because didn't give into things I didn't believe in

Mallika Sherawat had a sensational beginning at the movies. She rose to fame with the success of Khwahish in 2002 and Murder in 2004, with fans going Gaga over her smouldering aura and unabashed avatar. She was also seen in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome. Today, she's very much active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans.

In an interview with Times of India recently, she spoke about the growing rate of crime against women, movies being blamed for the same, how things will change in the society, and losing out over 20-30 films for not giving in to things she didn't believe in.

When asked about films being made the targets, she stated, "The fact that we still blame movies, the internet, westernisation and a woman's dressing sense for something as heinous as rape, instead of blaming the perpetrator and his dirty mindset, sadly reflects the mindset of the people."

She added, "In a country that worships goddesses and has produced one of the first few women Prime Ministers in the world and so many powerful women in different walks of life, our society in so many ways disrespects and disregards women and justifies sexual violence through victim-blaming and shaming."

And when asked about how things are going to change, this is what she had to opine, "It will have to start at home, with parents teaching their boys that a girl has to be treated as an equal and with immense respect, and a girl that she has to make herself financially independent. Education goes a long way in changing things. Yes, it takes time, but it gradually shows."

She continued, "I grew up in a well-to-do, educated family, but I was treated like the lesser kid. Equal opportunity is so important. I had to go through the grind and work hard to get work, and today, it's my profession that has given me everything that I have. We, as people, have to make that effort to ensure that no girl is ever seen as a liability in any family."

She then made a revelation about having to lose over 20-30 films in her career and also gave the reason as to why it happened. "I lost 20-30 movies because I didn't give in to things that I didn't believe in. What I do as a character on screen is different from who I am in real life. I had to make the demarcation very clear from the beginning, and that cost me those movies. But I am happy that I could still get work on my terms and get a string of great opportunities," Sherawat stated.

