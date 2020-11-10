Mallika Sherawat's picture with Kamala Harris goes viral, actress shares it again

Kamala Harris was elected as the Vice-President of the United States of America and the woman spoke on Saturday in her first national address to the nation after she and Biden were declared the winners of the presidential election against Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Biden will be the oldest president ever inaugurated at 78.

Throughout her speech, Harris offered glimpses of the incredible promise of multicultural America. "What a testament it is to Joe's character that he has the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country, and select a woman as his Vice President," Harris said.

Her message to "every little girl" was that America is a "country of possibilities". She told them, from her uniquely powerful place in history: "Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they've never seen it before, but know that we will applaud you every step of the way."

And as Bollywood celebrities showered their wishes on Harris, Mallika Sherawat's picture with the lady went viral on the internet. The two posed together almost a decade ago and the actress had even modeled her character on her in the film Politics of Love. Have a look right here:

She tweeted the picture again after her victory in the US Presedential elections, have a look right here:

And this is what she had tweeted about Harris all the way back in 2009- "Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!" [SIC]

